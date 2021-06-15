FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
FedEx has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FedEx stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,305. FedEx has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.
In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
