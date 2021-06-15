FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

FedEx has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FedEx stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,305. FedEx has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

