Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 467.60 ($6.11). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 454.60 ($5.94), with a volume of 543,456 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FXPO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,367.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

