FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $22,465,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.