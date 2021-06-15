Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTRPF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

