Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTRPF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

