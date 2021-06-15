Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.68. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 98,428 shares traded.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

