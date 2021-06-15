Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 70,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.
In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
