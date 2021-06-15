Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 70,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.