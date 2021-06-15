Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.93% from the company’s current price.

FOA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

