Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.93% from the company’s current price.
FOA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.
About Finance Of America Companies
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.