Financial Comparison: ContextLogic (WISH) and Its Rivals

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContextLogic
|1
|4
|10
|0
|2.60
|ContextLogic Competitors
|215
|1017
|3113
|60
|2.69
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContextLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ContextLogic Competitors
|-4.53%
|-5.40%
|0.60%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContextLogic
|$2.54 billion
|-$745.00 million
|-1.92
|ContextLogic Competitors
|$15.45 billion
|$709.82 million
|7.41
ContextLogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ContextLogic rivals beat ContextLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
