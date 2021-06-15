FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

