FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,554 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

