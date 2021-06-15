FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 37,052 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,052 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

