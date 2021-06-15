Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 2,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

