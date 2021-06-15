FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $880.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.