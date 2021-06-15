Fireball Price Hits $5.61 on Major Exchanges (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00013647 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $111,195.50 and $30.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.00658980 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,836 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.