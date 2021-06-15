FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FEYE stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FireEye by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FireEye by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,689 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FireEye by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

