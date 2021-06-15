First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.09. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 220,203 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.50.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

