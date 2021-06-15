First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $93.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $373.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

