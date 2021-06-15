First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.53 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

