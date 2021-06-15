First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,550 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 198,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The stock has a market cap of $236.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

