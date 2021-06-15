First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

