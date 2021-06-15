First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 22,261 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 6.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,532. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

