First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,095 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. 91,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,610. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

