First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Down to $42.86

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $41.93. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $705.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.