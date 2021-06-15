First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 2,046,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of FQVLF traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,701. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

