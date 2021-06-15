Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 381,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,888,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 78.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 926,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,812,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

