Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,515,488 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $330.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 36.71.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

