Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Five9 worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,906 shares of company stock worth $17,560,779. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

