Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $445.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $546.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million.

FBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

