Flamingo One Day Volume Tops $17.73 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $81.04 million and $17.73 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00146556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00177774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.00930443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,849.33 or 0.99541072 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

