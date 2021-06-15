Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 784.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

