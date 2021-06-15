Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752,864 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of Fortive worth $70,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

