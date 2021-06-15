Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 3,236 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.95.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

