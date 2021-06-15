Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOJCY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 2,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

