Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 26,440 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Financial Institutions worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $492.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

