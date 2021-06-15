Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 28,461 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Boise Cascade worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

