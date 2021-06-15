Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.55% of Olympic Steel worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 256,103 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEUS. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.