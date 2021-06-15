Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

