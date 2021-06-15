Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 381,348 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.55% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $22,049,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $10,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $4,379,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,141 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

