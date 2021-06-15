Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 643,075 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 643,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BW opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

