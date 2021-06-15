Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Alta Equipment Group worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

