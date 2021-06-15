Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,890 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Big Lots worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.63. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.