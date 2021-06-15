Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ILPT opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.