Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Hanmi Financial worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

