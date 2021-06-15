Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,665 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 81,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

