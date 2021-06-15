Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,682 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 32,359 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Canadian Solar worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

