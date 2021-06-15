Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,219 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.54% of ScanSource worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 33.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

SCSC stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $743.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

