Foundry Partners LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,980 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDACORP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IDACORP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IDACORP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.37. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

