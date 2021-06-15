Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.