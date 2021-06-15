Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $989,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,987 shares of company stock worth $4,158,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.