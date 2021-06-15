Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,485 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Citi Trends worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $213,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CTRN stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.